    Official Portrait of Joy Allen

    NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Neil Mabini 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Joy Allen, a technical high grade in the Acquisition & Readiness Assessment Department of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, poses for an official portait in Norco, California, Aug. 8, 2022. Allen has been in role since April 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Mabini)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:53
    Location: NORCO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ROSELLE, NJ, US
    This work, Official Portrait of Joy Allen, by Neil Mabini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

