Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles Conducts Flyover

Lt. James Walsh of the U.S. Coast Guard glances at the Olympic Mountains while flying an MH-65E Dolphin helicopter near Port Angeles, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022. The helicopter crew is part of Air Station Port Angeles, the oldest air station on the west coast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

