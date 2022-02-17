Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles Conducts Flyover

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Lt. James Walsh of the U.S. Coast Guard glances at the Olympic Mountains while flying an MH-65E Dolphin helicopter near Port Angeles, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022. The helicopter crew is part of Air Station Port Angeles, the oldest air station on the west coast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:41
    Photo ID: 7612289
    VIRIN: 220217-G-SG988-0434
    Resolution: 5686x3796
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles Conducts Flyover, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountains
    View
    Dolphin
    Helicopter
    Pacific Northwest
    MH-65

