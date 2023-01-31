Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee law enforcement working to curb vehicle accidents

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Shown is the T intersection of an unnamed road leading from the commissary to Sisisky Boulevard. More accidents occurred at this location during fiscal year 2022 than any other on the installation, according to the Provost Marshal Office. (photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    This work, Fort Lee law enforcement working to curb vehicle accidents, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    traffic
    garrison
    military police
    des
    Varner
    TAGS: Fort-Lee-News-2022

