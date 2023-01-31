Shown is the T intersection of an unnamed road leading from the commissary to Sisisky Boulevard. More accidents occurred at this location during fiscal year 2022 than any other on the installation, according to the Provost Marshal Office. (photo by T. Anthony Bell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:28 Photo ID: 7611553 VIRIN: 230131-A-US054-556 Resolution: 4160x3120 Size: 3.29 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee law enforcement working to curb vehicle accidents, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.