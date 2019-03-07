Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen gather for a group photo holding their Air Medal citations during a ceremony.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen gather for a group photo holding their Air Medal citations during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2023. The Airmen, assigned to the aircrew with call sign REACH 845 , received the Air Medal for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the Armed Forces of the United States, has distinguished himself or herself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Levi Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2019
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:33
    This work, U.S. Airmen gather for a group photo holding their Air Medal citations during a ceremony., by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    AMC
    BEELiners
    Travis Air Force Base
    60 AMW
    21st Airlift Squadron

