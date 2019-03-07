U.S. Airmen gather for a group photo holding their Air Medal citations during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2023. The Airmen, assigned to the aircrew with call sign REACH 845 , received the Air Medal for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the Armed Forces of the United States, has distinguished himself or herself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Levi Reynolds)
This work, U.S. Airmen gather for a group photo holding their Air Medal citations during a ceremony., by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
