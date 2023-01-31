Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue four overdue boaters near Biloxi, Miss.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Gulfport 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew comes alongside a disabled 19-foot Mako skiff with four missing boaters aboard in the Gulfport Shipping Channel near Gulfport, Mississippi, on Jan. 31, 2023. The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched for four missing boaters until the Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark located their disabled vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

