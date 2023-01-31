Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue four overdue boaters near Biloxi, Miss.

A Coast Guard Station Gulfport 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew comes alongside a disabled 19-foot Mako skiff with four missing boaters aboard in the Gulfport Shipping Channel near Gulfport, Mississippi, on Jan. 31, 2023. The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched for four missing boaters until the Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark located their disabled vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

