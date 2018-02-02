Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Put Your Heart in it, Wear Red!

    Put Your Heart in it, Wear Red!

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2018

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Staff of Cardiology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center gather for a photograph in celebration of Wear Red Day in 2018 to raise awareness of heart health.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2018
    Put Your Heart in it, Wear Red!

    Cardiology
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Heart Health
    Wear Red Day

