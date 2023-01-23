Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hourly care offers parents support they need

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Hope Dixon, Child and Youth Services child youth program associate at Child Development Center 701 (left), and Emily Moore, CYS facility director for CDC 701, work on filling a book shelf in what is to be the room designated for hourly care.

    Child and Youth Services
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Child Development Center 701
    new classroom
    hourly care
    support military parents

