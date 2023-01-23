Hope Dixon, Child and Youth Services child youth program associate at Child Development Center 701 (left), and Emily Moore, CYS facility director for CDC 701, work on filling a book shelf in what is to be the room designated for hourly care.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 11:17
|Photo ID:
|7610337
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-WU691-676
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hourly care offers parents support they need, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hourly care offers parents support they need
