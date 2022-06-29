Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard completes deployment cycle

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    06.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Civil Engineer Sqaudron deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in 2022 as part of regular rotations to support U.S. Air Force missions around the glode. They were among 107 Kentucky Air Guardsmen who deployed to fill crucial taskings in seven countries and four combatant commands over the past 16 months. (Courtesy Photo)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

