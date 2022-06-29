Firefighters from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Civil Engineer Sqaudron deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in 2022 as part of regular rotations to support U.S. Air Force missions around the glode. They were among 107 Kentucky Air Guardsmen who deployed to fill crucial taskings in seven countries and four combatant commands over the past 16 months. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 10:51 Photo ID: 7610312 VIRIN: 220209-Z-JU667-0001 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 3.84 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guard completes deployment cycle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.