221214-N-CM812-006

Naval Support Facility Indian Head and NSWC IHD made the holidays a little brighter in support of the installation Chief Petty Officer Association’s annual holiday assistance program. Command employees dropped off their brightly wrapped presents for 59 community children on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Town of Indian Head Village Green Pavilion. Command Infrastructure Division employee Danny Krouse (right) hands off presents to Naval Support Activity South Potomac Chaplain Lt. Adewale Giwa-Alaka. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7609691 VIRIN: 221214-N-CM812-006 Resolution: 4753x3169 Size: 8.08 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC IHD employees participates in the installation Chief Petty Officer Association’s annual holiday assistance program, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.