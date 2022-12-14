Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC IHD employees participates in the installation Chief Petty Officer Association’s annual holiday assistance program

    NSWC IHD employees participates in the installation Chief Petty Officer Association’s annual holiday assistance program

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    221214-N-CM812-006
    Naval Support Facility Indian Head and NSWC IHD made the holidays a little brighter in support of the installation Chief Petty Officer Association’s annual holiday assistance program. Command employees dropped off their brightly wrapped presents for 59 community children on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Town of Indian Head Village Green Pavilion. Command Infrastructure Division employee Danny Krouse (right) hands off presents to Naval Support Activity South Potomac Chaplain Lt. Adewale Giwa-Alaka. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7609691
    VIRIN: 221214-N-CM812-006
    Resolution: 4753x3169
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC IHD employees participates in the installation Chief Petty Officer Association’s annual holiday assistance program, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT