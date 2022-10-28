Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC IHD hosts a ground breaking ceremony for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Division's maritime chemical detection laboratory and modeling and simulation center

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    Naval Support Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) host a ground breaking ceremony for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Division's maritime chemical detection laboratory and modeling and simulation center, Oct. 28. Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Department Director Heather Hayden; Intercontinental Construction Contracting, Inc. President Ketan Shah; Naval Sea Systems Command Technical Warrant Holder for CBR Defense John Larzelere; NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson; NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll; Naval Support Activity South Potomac Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Copeland; and Army Corps of Engineers Projects and Program Management Division, Military Branch Program Manager Ian Griffith officially break ground on the command's new facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

