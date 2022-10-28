NSWC IHD hosts a ground breaking ceremony for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Division's maritime chemical detection laboratory and modeling and simulation center

Naval Support Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) host a ground breaking ceremony for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Division's maritime chemical detection laboratory and modeling and simulation center, Oct. 28. Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Department Director Heather Hayden; Intercontinental Construction Contracting, Inc. President Ketan Shah; Naval Sea Systems Command Technical Warrant Holder for CBR Defense John Larzelere; NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson; NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll; Naval Support Activity South Potomac Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Copeland; and Army Corps of Engineers Projects and Program Management Division, Military Branch Program Manager Ian Griffith officially break ground on the command's new facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

