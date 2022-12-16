The crew from Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), one of several submarines from Commander, Squadron 15, pose for a command photo. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 22:15
|Photo ID:
|7609452
|VIRIN:
|221216-N-DI326-1003
|Resolution:
|3350x2680
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Annapolis Command Photo, by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Base Guam
Attack submarines (SSN)
