    USS Annapolis Command Photo

    GUAM

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    The crew from Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), one of several submarines from Commander, Squadron 15, pose for a command photo. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 22:15
    Photo ID: 7609452
    VIRIN: 221216-N-DI326-1003
    Resolution: 3350x2680
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Annapolis Command Photo, by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

