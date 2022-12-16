USS Annapolis Command Photo

The crew from Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), one of several submarines from Commander, Squadron 15, pose for a command photo. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

