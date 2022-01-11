Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Combat Readiness/Airfield Recovery FTX

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Payne, 628th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, provides security to team during their annual combat readiness training Nov. 1, 2022 at North Auxiliary Air Field, South Carolina. The 628th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians perform training annually to ensure all members are proficient in tactics, techniques and procedures for combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 19:51
    Photo ID: 7609275
    VIRIN: 230118-F-YD744-9001
    Resolution: 2543x3866
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Combat Readiness/Airfield Recovery FTX, by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FTX
    UXO
    1CTCS
    Combat Readiness
    EOD
    BestAF

