EOD Combat Readiness/Airfield Recovery FTX

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Payne, 628th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, provides security to team during their annual combat readiness training Nov. 1, 2022 at North Auxiliary Air Field, South Carolina. The 628th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians perform training annually to ensure all members are proficient in tactics, techniques and procedures for combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

