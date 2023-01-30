Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing hosts Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson and Tulsa area business leaders roundtable engagement

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing hosts a roundtable with Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Oklahoma National Guard leadership and Tulsa area business leaders, January 30, 2023 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. During the engagement Hokanson fielded questions regarding how local businesses and the National Guard can support each other to reach recruitment goals. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing hosts Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson and Tulsa area business leaders roundtable engagement, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    Gen. Hokanson

