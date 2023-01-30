138th Fighter Wing hosts Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson and Tulsa area business leaders roundtable engagement

The 138th Fighter Wing hosts a roundtable with Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Oklahoma National Guard leadership and Tulsa area business leaders, January 30, 2023 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. During the engagement Hokanson fielded questions regarding how local businesses and the National Guard can support each other to reach recruitment goals. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

