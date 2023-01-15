Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL researcher guest edits prominent scientific journal

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    This figure from the article “2D layered materials and heterostructures: Past, present, and a bright future” highlights how 2D-layered materials serve as “building blocks” for engineering properties at the atomic scale. Written by Air Force Research Laboratory researcher Dr. Nick Glavin and University of California Irvine Associate Professor Dr. SungWoo Nam and published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal Matter, the article examines the history of 2D-layered materials and outlines a path forward for this class of materials. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

