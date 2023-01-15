AFRL researcher guest edits prominent scientific journal

This figure from the article “2D layered materials and heterostructures: Past, present, and a bright future” highlights how 2D-layered materials serve as “building blocks” for engineering properties at the atomic scale. Written by Air Force Research Laboratory researcher Dr. Nick Glavin and University of California Irvine Associate Professor Dr. SungWoo Nam and published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal Matter, the article examines the history of 2D-layered materials and outlines a path forward for this class of materials. (Courtesy photo)

