Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commissary Sales Flyers for Jan. 30 – Feb. 12 help customers save much more on the items for their big game menus

    Commissary Sales Flyers for Jan. 30 – Feb. 12 help customers save much more on the items for their big game menus

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    As the NFL sets the table for its biggest game of the year, the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Jan. 30 – Feb. 12, is offering customers even greater ways to save on all the snacks, drinks and meal ingredients like fresh produce and meat for their watch parties. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 11:03
    Photo ID: 7608508
    VIRIN: 230130-D-PE074-001
    Resolution: 750x600
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissary Sales Flyers for Jan. 30 – Feb. 12 help customers save much more on the items for their big game menus, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commissary Sales Flyers for Jan. 30 &ndash; Feb. 12 help customers save much more on the items for their big game menus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissary Savings
    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary benefit
    commissary sales flyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT