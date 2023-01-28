Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Competes in Area 8 Brain Brawl Championship

    PHILADELPHIA, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    230128-N-LY580-1002 PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (Jan. 28, 2023) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets (left-right) Jada Simmons, Kaniya Welcher, Courtney Burgess and Brennen Luke, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Area 8 Brain Brawl Championship. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

