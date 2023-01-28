230128-N-LY580-1002 PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (Jan. 28, 2023) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets (left-right) Jada Simmons, Kaniya Welcher, Courtney Burgess and Brennen Luke, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Area 8 Brain Brawl Championship. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7607640
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-LY580-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, MS, US
This work, BRHS NJROTC Competes in Area 8 Brain Brawl Championship, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BRHS NJROTC Flexes its Academic Muscle at Area 8 Brain Brawl Championship
