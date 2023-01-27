Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska

    Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka prepares to land on the beach approximately 20 miles southwest of Wrangell, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued an 85-year-old man on the beach in Steamer Bay, Alaska, after he experienced complications on his transit to Wrangell and was located by Wrangell Search and Rescue. (Photo by Stephen Prysunka, Wrangell Search and Rescue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 7607222
    VIRIN: 220127-G-G0217-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1012.66 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Sector Juneau
    D17
    Air Station Sitka
    Wrangell SAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT