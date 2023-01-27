Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka prepares to land on the beach approximately 20 miles southwest of Wrangell, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued an 85-year-old man on the beach in Steamer Bay, Alaska, after he experienced complications on his transit to Wrangell and was located by Wrangell Search and Rescue. (Photo by Stephen Prysunka, Wrangell Search and Rescue)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 15:15
Location:
|AK, US
