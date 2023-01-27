A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka prepares to land on the beach approximately 20 miles southwest of Wrangell, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued an 85-year-old man on the beach in Steamer Bay, Alaska, after he experienced complications on his transit to Wrangell and was located by Wrangell Search and Rescue. (Photo by Stephen Prysunka, Wrangell Search and Rescue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 7607222 VIRIN: 220127-G-G0217-1002 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1012.66 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.