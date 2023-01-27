Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A 24-foot landing craft is secured on a beach after the Coast Guard rescued the craft's 85-year-old owner Jan. 27, 2023, in Steamer Bay, Alaska. A Wrangell Search-and-Rescue crew located the man, then a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka landed on the beach approximately 20 miles southwest of Wrangell, picked up the man, then flew him to Wrangell where he was placed in the care of Wrangell EMS in good condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Wrangell Search and Rescue)

    Alaska
    Sector Juneau
    D17
    Air Station Sitka
    Wrangell SAR

