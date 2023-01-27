Coast Guard, Wrangell SAR crews rescue 85-year-old man near Wrangell, Alaska

A 24-foot landing craft is secured on a beach after the Coast Guard rescued the craft's 85-year-old owner Jan. 27, 2023, in Steamer Bay, Alaska. A Wrangell Search-and-Rescue crew located the man, then a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka landed on the beach approximately 20 miles southwest of Wrangell, picked up the man, then flew him to Wrangell where he was placed in the care of Wrangell EMS in good condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Wrangell Search and Rescue)

