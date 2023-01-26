Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the Continual Medical Readiness team pose for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 26, 2023. On a typical day the CMR team sees 30 people who are preparing for deployment, five flyers and 25 non-flyers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
