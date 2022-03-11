Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Christopher Smith, Aviano Youth Program assistant, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, January 26, 2023. Smith was recognized as the Wyvern Warrior of the Week for his exemplary work in the Aviano Youth Program (AYP), especially with children whose parents are deployed. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 06:18
    Photo ID: 7605027
    VIRIN: 230126-F-QC626-1004
    Resolution: 4816x3211
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Wyvern Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT