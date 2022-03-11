Christopher Smith, Aviano Youth Program assistant, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, January 26, 2023. Smith was recognized as the Wyvern Warrior of the Week for his exemplary work in the Aviano Youth Program (AYP), especially with children whose parents are deployed. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7605027
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-QC626-1004
|Resolution:
|4816x3211
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT