Christopher Smith, Aviano Youth Program assistant, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, January 26, 2023. Smith was recognized as the Wyvern Warrior of the Week for his exemplary work in the Aviano Youth Program (AYP), especially with children whose parents are deployed. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 06:18 Photo ID: 7605027 VIRIN: 230126-F-QC626-1004 Resolution: 4816x3211 Size: 2.02 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Christopher Smith, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.