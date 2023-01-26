Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony

The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, speaks at the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony at Asan Beach, Guam, Jan. 26, 2023. The Reactivation and Naming Ceremony officially recognized the activation and naming of Naval Support Activity, MCB Camp Blaz after Marine Barracks Guam was deactivated on Nov. 10, 1992. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first CHamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

