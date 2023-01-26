Bicycle riders must abide by several illumination laws in order to ride safely during the dark winter months. Being properly prepared can mean the difference between life or death on the road. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:29 Photo ID: 7602801 VIRIN: 230126-A-A0949-302 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 317.5 KB Location: BRUNSSUM, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bicycle Safety at Night, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.