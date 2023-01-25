ASC is highlighting why our awesome workforce likes to work at ASC! Courtney Elliott, an accounting intern, loves working at ASC's because of the cheerful, supportive and accommodating people that work here! The BEYA 2023 Hiring Event is coming up Feb. 10 and 11, where college graduates will have the opportunity to interview with ASC.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7601909
|VIRIN:
|230125-A-IK992-802
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|622.04 KB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, #WorkforceWednesday Courtney Elliott, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
