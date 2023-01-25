Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #WorkforceWednesday Courtney Elliott

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ASC is highlighting why our awesome workforce likes to work at ASC! Courtney Elliott, an accounting intern, loves working at ASC's because of the cheerful, supportive and accommodating people that work here! The BEYA 2023 Hiring Event is coming up Feb. 10 and 11, where college graduates will have the opportunity to interview with ASC.

    BEYA
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    Army Civilian

