75th Field Artillery BDE, 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment conducts a deployment readiness exercise on January 10, 2023. The emergency deployment exercise will test the battalion, brigade, and installation capabilities to alert, recall, and prepare to deploy under emergency conditions.



The exercise included personnel from the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment and the 67th Forward Support Company, which are part of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



"This Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise



(EDRE) is an excellent opportunity to test our personnel, material, and training readiness.



Validating our institutional and organizational systems enables our ability to deploy worldwide on short notice," said Col. David Norris, Commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade,



"The EDRE provides our team an excellent opportunity to train leaders at all levels of leadership." Conducting EDREs validates the Army's expeditionary capabilities to support combatant commander requirements across the globe on short notice.

