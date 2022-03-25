Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC receives award for environmental sustainability efforts

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Rosa Jimenez, housekeeper, cleans a patient exam room at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 25, 2022. BAMC received the 2022 Practice Greenhealth Partner for Change Award and the Greening the OR Recognition Award. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 10:59
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    This work, BAMC receives award for environmental sustainability efforts, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC receives award for environmental sustainability efforts

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Practice Greenhealth

