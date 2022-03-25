Rosa Jimenez, housekeeper, cleans a patient exam room at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 25, 2022. BAMC received the 2022 Practice Greenhealth Partner for Change Award and the Greening the OR Recognition Award. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 10:59
|Photo ID:
|7600952
|VIRIN:
|220325-D-HZ730-9427
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC receives award for environmental sustainability efforts, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC receives award for environmental sustainability efforts
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT