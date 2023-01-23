Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trident Refit Facility, Bangor NAMTS Graduates

    Trident Refit Facility, Bangor NAMTS Graduates

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adora Okafor 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB), leadership and TRFB’s Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) program graduates pose for a group photo. The NAMTS Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to improve battle group organic maintenance capability and material self-sufficiency. TRFB’s core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 7599699
    VIRIN: 230123-N-WX956-1040
    Resolution: 5112x2551
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Refit Facility, Bangor NAMTS Graduates, by PO2 Adora Okafor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    maintenance

    training

    NAMTS

    TRFB

    TAGS

    Sailors
    maintenance
    training
    NAMTS
    TRFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT