Trident Refit Facility, Bangor NAMTS Graduates

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB), leadership and TRFB’s Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) program graduates pose for a group photo. The NAMTS Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to improve battle group organic maintenance capability and material self-sufficiency. TRFB’s core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

