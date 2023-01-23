Trident Refit Facility, Bangor NAMTS Graduates

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB), leadership and TRFB’s Navy Afloat Maintenance Training Strategy (NAMTS) program graduates pose for a group photo. The NAMTS Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to improve battle group organic maintenance capability and material self-sufficiency. TRFB’s core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 13:34
|Photo ID:
|7599699
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-WX956-1040
|Resolution:
|5112x2551
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
maintenance
training
NAMTS
TRFB
