    Celebrating 65 Years of the Army in space: The launch of EXPLORER I

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Late on the night of Jan. 31, 1958, it was party time in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. Thousands of local residents gathered on the square around the county courthouse amid the din created by blaring sirens, blasting car horns, exploding fireworks, and the sounds of human jubilation. People waved their own homemade signs or held up placards provided by the city’s Boys Club, showing what local journalists described as the “infectious excitement and swelling pride at having a part — however small — in launching the new artificial moon.”

