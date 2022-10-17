Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center close out 2022 with first-place win at OR Managers Conference

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2022

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Ignacia Joyner, RN, poses with first-place winner ribbon, following her team’s process improvement poster presentation at the OR Managers Conference, a meeting aimed at educating leaders responsible for perioperative care.

    The poster presentation addressed patient skin care injuries by identifying the gaps and implementing process improvements resulting in an 81-percent reduction in skin injuries during operating room procedures for the fiscal year 2022.

    The process improvement project poster, titled “8-Step Practical Problem-Solving Initiative/Skin Care Injuries in the Operating Room,” was submitted by Dr. Dana Koester, U.S. Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Robert Call and Ignacia Joyner, RN.

