    KC-46A takeoff

    KC-46A takeoff

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-46A Pegasus takes off on Jan. 19, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This aircraft is one of the first to take off from runway 01Right since re-construction began March 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:31
    Photo ID: 7598532
    VIRIN: 230119-F-XM616-0025
    Resolution: 5958x2542
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A takeoff, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22ARW
    344th
    KC-46 349th

