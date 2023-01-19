KC-46A takeoff

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off on Jan. 19, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This aircraft is one of the first to take off from runway 01Right since re-construction began March 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

