A KC-46A Pegasus takes off on Jan. 19, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This aircraft is one of the first to take off from runway 01Right since re-construction began March 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7598532
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-XM616-0025
|Resolution:
|5958x2542
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46A takeoff, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
