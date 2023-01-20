PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), right, greets Rear Adm. Brad Dunham, commander, Naval Air Force Reserve, left, during Dunham’s visit to NETC headquarters. Dunham visited to discuss reserve enlisted naval aviation training. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7598395
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-AU994-179
|Resolution:
|2244x1707
|Size:
|860.73 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Brad Dunham Visits NETC, by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT