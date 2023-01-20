Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Brad Dunham Visits NETC

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Wade Buffington 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), right, greets Rear Adm. Brad Dunham, commander, Naval Air Force Reserve, left, during Dunham’s visit to NETC headquarters. Dunham visited to discuss reserve enlisted naval aviation training. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7598395
    VIRIN: 230120-N-AU994-179
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Brad Dunham Visits NETC, by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Air Force Reserve

