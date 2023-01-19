Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Personnel Command Selects Bluejacket of the Year

    Navy Personnel Command Selects Bluejacket of the Year

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jason Perry 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Bluejacket of the Year Yeoman 3rd Class Ricardo A. Gonzalez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7598380
    VIRIN: 230119-N-ZQ712-1999
    Resolution: 1752x2453
    Size: 591.19 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Personnel Command Selects Bluejacket of the Year, by CPO Jason Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Personnel Command Selects Bluejacket of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bluejacket of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT