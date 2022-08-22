Federal government puts limits on vessel calls, crude oil volume handled at BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will modify the Department of the Army permit for the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal’s North Wing dock. Modification will ensure the permit complies with the Magnuson Amendment’s restrictions regarding the handling of crude oil at Puget Sound facilities, Endangered Species Act and other applicable legal requirements through additional permit conditions. This comes from the Record of Decision (ROD) issued Monday, following completion of a Final Environmental Impact Statement released last August evaluating the potential impacts of the North Wing’s continued operation.

