A Silhouette of an M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as it returns from the field after a training exercise, at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 18th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7597494
|VIRIN:
|220218-A-RL155-739
|Resolution:
|10938x6153
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Silhouette of an M1A2 , by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT