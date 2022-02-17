Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silhouette of an M1A2

    Silhouette of an M1A2

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    A Silhouette of an M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as it returns from the field after a training exercise, at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 18th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:04
    VIRIN: 220218-A-RL155-739
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, Silhouette of an M1A2 , by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT

