PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 23:51
|Photo ID:
|7596808
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-UA460-0574
|Resolution:
|2000x1358
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill, by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS

