PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 7596808 VIRIN: 230120-N-UA460-0574 Resolution: 2000x1358 Size: 1 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill, by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.