Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, administers the oath of enlistment to six future Army Soldiers during the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Military Appreciation Night at the Chargers basketball game, Jan. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Lira Frye)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 17:38
|Photo ID:
|7596715
|VIRIN:
|230121-A-ZT466-016
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|362.43 KB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enlistment_oath_Karbler, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMDC senior leader administers oath to Army recruits during UAH basketball game
