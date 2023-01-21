Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlistment_oath_Karbler

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, administers the oath of enlistment to six future Army Soldiers during the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Military Appreciation Night at the Chargers basketball game, Jan. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Lira Frye)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SMDC senior leader administers oath to Army recruits during UAH basketball game

