Two M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tanks with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division scans for targets during a Situational Training Exercise with OPFOR before Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, on Feb. 10th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7596647
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-RL155-540
|Resolution:
|8872x4712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, 1-9 CAV and 8th ENG BN Conducts CALFEX [Image 11 of 11], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
