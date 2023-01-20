A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel approximately 50 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Jan. 22, 2023. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Jan. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|7596640
|VIRIN:
|230122-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT