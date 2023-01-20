Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel approximately 50 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Jan. 22, 2023. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Jan. 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 7596640
    VIRIN: 230122-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG OVS LE Migration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT