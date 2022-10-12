Keating assumes command of the 123rd Communications Squadron

Col. George Imorde, left, vice wing commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, passes the guidon of the 123rd Communications Squadron to Lt. Col. Bryan Keating, right, the unit’s newly appointed commander, as Senior Master Sgt. Brian Henry, squadron plans and resources superintendent, looks on during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madison Beichler)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 09:45
|Photo ID:
|7596521
|VIRIN:
|221210-Z-HF098-0198
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
