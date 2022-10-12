Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keating assumes command of the 123rd Communications Squadron

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madison Beichler 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. George Imorde, left, vice wing commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, passes the guidon of the 123rd Communications Squadron to Lt. Col. Bryan Keating, right, the unit’s newly appointed commander, as Senior Master Sgt. Brian Henry, squadron plans and resources superintendent, looks on during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Madison Beichler)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Communications Squadron

