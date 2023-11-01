Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

Sgt. Dylan Lippard, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs routine maintenance on an F/A-18 Super Hornet. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

