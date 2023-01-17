Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of VBSS: 2nd Lt. Alberto Andino

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Alberto Andino, a Carolina, Puerto Rico native and a platoon commander a part of Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure course at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2023. Andino joined the Marine Corps after the 9/11 attacks and was motivated by his burning desire to lead. “My Marines are all the motivation I need to wake up each day, they are the mission!” Andino said. In relation to the favorite part of his job he said, “developing the future leaders of the Marine Corps and our Nation.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 12:37
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of VBSS: 2nd Lt. Alberto Andino, by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    VBSS
    26th MEU
    BLT 1/6
    Marines of the Corps

