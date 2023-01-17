Faces of VBSS: 2nd Lt. Alberto Andino

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Alberto Andino, a Carolina, Puerto Rico native and a platoon commander a part of Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo during a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure course at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2023. Andino joined the Marine Corps after the 9/11 attacks and was motivated by his burning desire to lead. “My Marines are all the motivation I need to wake up each day, they are the mission!” Andino said. In relation to the favorite part of his job he said, “developing the future leaders of the Marine Corps and our Nation.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

