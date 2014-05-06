Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    642nd Aviation Support Battalion night sling load

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.05.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Harley Jelis 

    New York National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Joann Duclose, a senior human resources sergeant from the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, flags in a UH-60 Black Hawk during night sling load training with aviators from 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, June 5, 2014, in Camp Buehring, Kuwait during the battalion's 2014 deployment. Soldiers of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion will deploy to the Middle East again later in 2023. (N.Y. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Harley Jelis/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2014
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 07:59
    Photo ID: 7594780
    VIRIN: 140605-Z-AR422-1059
    Resolution: 4644x3564
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

