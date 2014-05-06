642nd Aviation Support Battalion night sling load

Sgt. 1st Class Joann Duclose, a senior human resources sergeant from the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, flags in a UH-60 Black Hawk during night sling load training with aviators from 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, June 5, 2014, in Camp Buehring, Kuwait during the battalion's 2014 deployment. Soldiers of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion will deploy to the Middle East again later in 2023. (N.Y. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Harley Jelis/Released)

