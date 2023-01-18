Wyvern Warrior of the Week: 1st Lt. Ethan Gameren

1st Lt. Ethan Gameren, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight commander, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 20. 2021. Gameren was recognized as the Wyvern Warrior of the Week for his efforts and accomplishments in the 31st CPTS squadron. (U.S. Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

