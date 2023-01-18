Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: 1st Lt. Ethan Gameren

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Ethan Gameren, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight commander, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 20. 2021. Gameren was recognized as the Wyvern Warrior of the Week for his efforts and accomplishments in the 31st CPTS squadron. (U.S. Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

