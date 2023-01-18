Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

Left wing pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. Lt. Amanda Lee is the squadron’s first woman F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

