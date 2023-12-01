Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2023) Left wing pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, left, and slot pilot, Lt. Scott Goosens, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, prepare for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

