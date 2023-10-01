Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

    Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) Left wing pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. Lt. Amanda Lee is the squadron’s first woman F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 20:07
    Photo ID: 7594333
    VIRIN: 230110-N-MH057-0101
    Resolution: 2945x2104
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro, by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    El Centro
    NFDS Blue Angels
    LT Amanda Lee
    FlyWomenNavy

