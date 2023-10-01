Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) Left wing pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. Lt. Amanda Lee is the squadron’s first woman F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)

