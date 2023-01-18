Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) Lead solo pilot Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, left, and opposing solo pilot Lt. Cmdr. Griffin Stangel, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, stand at parade rest prior to a training flight over NAF El Centro, California. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

