EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) Lead solo pilot Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 19:56 Photo ID: 7594322 VIRIN: 230118-N-KB563-1810 Resolution: 2832x4256 Size: 5.37 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.