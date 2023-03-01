Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

Cmdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, exits his aircraft after landing at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)

