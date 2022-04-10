Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reflecting on 2022 partnerships: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s response to Ian

    Reflecting on 2022 partnerships: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s response to Ian

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Aaron Stormant, ESF #3 ATL, SAD, Erik Hooks, Deputy Administrator, FEMA, Kimberly Adkins, ESF #3 ATL, TAD and Noel Gniady-Bandford, Operations Section Chief, FEMA Region IV RRCC in Atlanta, Ga. during Adkins Oct. 2022 mobilization to support the multi-agency response to Hurricane Ian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7593989
    VIRIN: 221004-A-ZZ999-437
    Resolution: 1008x756
    Size: 209.11 KB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reflecting on 2022 partnerships: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s response to Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reflecting on 2022 partnerships: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division&rsquo;s response to Ian

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    disaster response
    partnerships
    Transatlantic Division
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT