Aaron Stormant, ESF #3 ATL, SAD, Erik Hooks, Deputy Administrator, FEMA, Kimberly Adkins, ESF #3 ATL, TAD and Noel Gniady-Bandford, Operations Section Chief, FEMA Region IV RRCC in Atlanta, Ga. during Adkins Oct. 2022 mobilization to support the multi-agency response to Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7593989
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-ZZ999-437
|Resolution:
|1008x756
|Size:
|209.11 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Reflecting on 2022 partnerships: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s response to Ian
