    AMC EDCG offers career guidance to AMCOM employees

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Army Materiel Command’s Executive Deputy to the Commanding General, Marion Whicker (at podium) answers a question posed by AMCOM Human Resource specialist, Robin Coe (standing). Whicker spent Jan. 13 visiting with AMCOM leadership and employees.

